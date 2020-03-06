Coronavirus challenges: Bakery gets creative - FreshFruitPortal.com

A bakery in Vietnam has begun selling pink bread made with dragon fruit that had gone unsold due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-February.

The pink bread, as well as dragon fruit buns and cakes, quickly became hugely popular in Vietnam, with crowds lining up outside ABC Bakery locations hoping to buy products before they sold out, Business Insider reports.

Over the last few weeks, the bakery chain has used more than 30 metric tons of dragon fruit, the equivalent of more than 66,000 pounds, ABC Bakery marketing executive Angela Kao said.

As well as the instantly iconic pink dragon fruit break, the company has made dragon fruit buns with yam and durian filling, and red dragon fruit cake.

Kao Sieu Luc, the founder of ABC Bakery, was struck with inspiration for the dragon fruit-centric baked goods in early February when he was returning from a trip to source local durian.

According to Angela Kao, the founder overheard farmers in Vĩnh Long and Long An areas discussing their struggles selling red dragon fruit, as Vietnam had closed its borders with China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases has led to a rise in sales of frozen produce.

