Peruvian National Agricultural Health Service continues working despite strike

Since Monday, June 24, workers from Arequipa and other regions have initiated an indefinite strike against the Peruvian National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA), citing unmet demands for a salary increase that has been pending for 14 years.

SENASA has responded by ensuring that services continue at its 25 executive directorates and various service centers nationwide, emphasizing ongoing dialogue and collaboration to acknowledge their employees' dedication to agricultural health.

Despite the Administrative Labor Authority deeming the strike declaration inadmissible through General Directorial Resolution No. 000133-2024-MTPE/2/14 on June 12, 2024, SENASA remains hopeful for a resolution through continued dialogue.

In a press conference following the Council of Ministers on June 26, Peru's Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Ángel Manero, announced that to meet the claims of SENASA workers, a salary increase of 165 soles and an extraordinary bonus will be included in the 2025 budget.

Threat to the agricultural sector and food security

Given the strike, the Association of Peruvian Agrarian Producers Guilds (AGAP) stated that the neglect of SENASA's needs is a threat to the agrarian sector and food security.

"The government must act immediately to solve the problems that arise in this strategic agency for the Peruvian agrarian sector," the entity said in a statement.

"The Peruvian agricultural sector, which serves more than 33 million inhabitants and exports to more than 140 countries, is being seriously harmed by the current crisis, the result of the neglect suffered for several years by one of the most important institutions for its development and that watches over agricultural health, SENASA," AGAP added.

For the association, the stoppage is a consequence of the precarious labor system in the public sector and the authorities' neglect of the institution and its workers, reflecting the lack of prioritization of the needs of this vital agency for Peruvian agriculture.

"Despite the important role that SENASA plays in the growth and development of the agricultural sector, it has been weakening, putting its actions at risk, affecting pest control, agro-export programs, import control, plant, and animal disease control, among others, throughout the national territory," said AGAP.

Due to the above, AGAP urged the government to act immediately to solve the structural problems affecting the institution, "and promote its development and modernization, strengthening it to continue promoting the progress of the Peruvian agricultural sector".