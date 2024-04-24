U.S. Senators Laphonza Butler of California and Susan Collins of Maine introduced the Specialty Crops Security Act, legislation to increase the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program authorization from $85 to $100 million per year.

Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

The program also seeks to expand opportunities for specialty crop stakeholders to provide input into how program funding is used by state departments of agriculture.

“California’s farmers produce nearly half of the country’s specialty crops and they deserve a seat at the table when state departments of agriculture make decisions about how to allocate funding that directly impacts them,” Senator Butler said.

The Specialty Crops Security Act is co-sponsored by senators from the states of Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Maine.

“In listening sessions across Colorado, producers told me how important the Specialty Crop Block Grant is to their industry – but our farmers should have more say about where this funding goes,” said Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey added that the program will give farmers tools and resources to properly supply their communities with fruits and vegetables. He said it also provides flexibility and clarity for state departments of agriculture to work in partnership with farmers on priorities that will most benefit healthy local food systems.

The SCBG program was first funded in 2006 and quickly became one of the most important programs enabling state departments of agriculture to support their specialty crop industries. The program is designed to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and funds activities that accomplish a broad range of outcomes, including:

Increased access to and consumption of specialty crops,

Research supporting the resilience of specialty crops,

More robust regional and local food systems,

And food safety improvements.

The full text of the bill can be found in the following link.

