Covid-19 not transmitted by food - EFSA - FreshFruitPortal.com

There is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

There have been reports over recent days that consumers may be avoiding imported produce over concerns about the long supply chain and the food's potential exposure to the virus.

However, EFSA chief scientist, Marta Hugas says: “Experiences from previous outbreaks of related coronaviruses, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), show that transmission through food consumption did not occur."

"At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest that coronavirus is any different in this respect."

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that while animals in China were the likely source of the initial infection, the virus is spreading from person to person – mainly via respiratory droplets that people sneeze, cough, or exhale.

More information on coronavirus and food can be found in this FAQ by the BfR, Germany’s risk assessment body.

Scientists and authorities across the world are monitoring the spread of the virus and there have not been any reports of transmission through food. For this reason, EFSA is not currently involved in the response to the COVID-19 outbreaks. However, it is monitoring the scientific literature for new and relevant information.

Regarding food safety, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued precautionary recommendations including advice on following good hygiene practices during food handling and preparation, such as washing hands, cooking meat thoroughly and avoiding potential cross-contamination between cooked and uncooked foods.

More information can be found on the WHO website.