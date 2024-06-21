Mexican president addresses halt in Michoacán avocado and mango exports

Earlier this week, the USDA confirmed a temporary halt in avocado and mango imports from Michoacán, Mexico, following a security incident involving two USDA inspectors.

At the time, Ambassador Ken Salazar revealed that two USDA employees were assaulted and detained while on duty in the state of Michoacán inspecting avocados.

The inspections were put on hold until further notice while the security situation was reviewed and appropriate measures were put in place for the personnel.

In response to the incident, Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated in a press conference that "we have to resolve the avocado issue".

"We have a very good relationship with President Biden, with the ambassador. Surely a meeting will take place in the next few days," he said.

López Obrador also said that he will ask the Mexican chancellor, Alicia Bárcena, to reach out to the US ambassador to find a solution.

"If they insist that there are threats to their inspectors, let us seek to protect them as we have always done; that no unilateral measures be taken, which do not correspond to the good relationship we have, a relationship of friendship, of commercial partners," López Obrador said.

"There will be no problem. There will be no argument," he stressed.

The suspension will not affect fruit that is already in transit, authorities said.

Related articles: US stops Mexican avocado and mango inspections in Michoacán

The Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center.