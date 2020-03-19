Global Cherry Summit postponed - FreshFruitPortal.com

Due to the international and national context resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, and in line with new measures recently announced by the Chilean Government and the Ministry of Health, the Global Cherry Summit 2020 which had been due to take place on April 23 has now been postponed.

This decision has been made in order to ensure the wellbeing of the participants and collaborators.

The organizers thank all those involved for their understanding. The new date for the Global Cherry Summit 2020 will be announced soon.

The event will provide what you need to capitalize on the exciting growth in the industry, offering eye-opening sessions on the international cherry trade, emerging markets, new commercial opportunities, marketing strategies and logistical developments, as well as ample networking opportunities.

For more information, please visit: www.globalcherrysummit.com