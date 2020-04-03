After Instacart workers strike, company provides safety kits to protect from Covid-19 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Instacart announced Thursday that it will provide safety kits to workers amid the Covid-19 outbreak after the service workers went on strike to protest how the company handled safety in new health crisis.

Coming one day after the worker's union said that it denounced that delivery workers are exposed to the virus, Instacart

This also comes amid issues at Amazon as workers for the company's warehouses and Whole Foods Market across the U.S. called for a "sickout" day this past Tuesday. Anxiety surrounding the pandemic has been widely shared among frontline workers.

To mitigate this, Instacart said its safety kit will include a reusable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer and a thermometer, reported CNBC this Thursday. Instacart's shoppers can request these kits beginning next week.

In-store shoppers who work for the retailer will also receive face masks from retail locations themselves.

This move provides to workers one of the items they demanded in the recent strikes. Instacart also announced a new Covid-19 resource center which will both inform customers and its shoppers.

Updating its health and safety guidelines, the retailer will also provide up to 14 days of paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with Covid-19.

Instacart hires employees on an independent contracting basis and plans on hiring and additional 300,000 contractors as demand for online delivery surges in the U.S. - all of which will not be eligible for benefits.

