Peru approves temporary lifting of suspension of phytosanitary requirements for Chilean apples and stone fruit

In mid-April, the Peruvian Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), through the National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA), suspended phytosanitary requirements for the importation of fresh stone fruits (nectarine, cherry, plumcot, peach, plum, apricot) and fresh apples (Malus spp.) from Chile, due to the imminent risk of entry of the Grapholita molesta pest that affects these fruits.

One month later, and through Directorial Resolution No. 00020-2024-Midagri-Senasa-DSV, the temporary lifting of the suspension of phytosanitary requirements was approved in consideration of the agreements and commitments adopted in several meetings between SENASA and the Agricultural and Livestock Service of the Republic of Chile (SAG) to increase and optimize inspections before the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for the export of the fruits mentioned above.

The Resolution, published in the Official Gazette of Peru, details that the temporary lifting of the suspension will be in force until the establishment of new phytosanitary requirements for the importation of the previously mentioned fruits, which must be published by December 31, 2024.

The MIDAGRI-SENASA report, issued by the Sub-Directorate of Risk Analysis and Phytosanitary Surveillance, indicates that this agency, in compliance with its functions, will conduct pest risk analysis studies for the importation of these fruits, which will be used for the establishment of new phytosanitary requirements.

Likewise, the Plant Quarantine Subdirectorate is instructed to carry out actions leading to the establishment of new phytosanitary requirements for the importation of fresh apple fruit and fresh stone fruit (peach, plum, nectarine, cherry, apricot, and plumcot) originating and coming from the Republic of Chile.

Reactions from Chile

The country's export sector welcomed the news.

"Chile is recognized globally as a reliable supplier of quality foods thanks to our commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. This reopening, in addition to being good news, is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the trade agenda of the Ministry of Agriculture," said Ignacia Fernández, Minister of Agriculture.

"It is very important for us that they see Chilean agribusiness as a strategic, reliable, and competitive partner at the regional level. She added that advances in this type of agreement that allows us to strengthen this positioning is an important axis of the Agroexport Competitiveness Agenda of Minagri," she added.

For his part, the national director of SAG, José Guajardo Reyes, said that "this reopening is the result of rapid action by SAG and the fluid communication we maintain with Senasa Peru. Likewise, the fruit producers, represented by Frutas de Chile, worked hard to implement the necessary actions to overcome this closure, which was a one-time problem, and thus have the possibility of reopening our exports to this important market".

Given the resolution, the phytosanitary certification processes for apples and fresh stone fruits can now be restarted, as long as they comply with the agreed points for the shipment of these species.

