IBO Summit rescheduled to 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

The International Blueberry Organization’s (IBO) 2020 Summit, which was set to take place in Trujillo, Peru between August 10 and 12, 2020, has officially been rescheduled in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The event will now be held in the same location between August 22 and 25, 2021.

The IBO Summit brings the global blueberry industry together under one roof to address common challenges and identify new opportunities. It has become the most important event on the blueberry industry’s calendar.

“The decision to reschedule was made with careful consideration and following consultations with stakeholders and industry partners,” said Roberto Vargas, president of the Peruvian Blueberry Growers’ Association (ProArandanos). “We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and say that the Peruvian blueberry industry greatly looks forward to welcoming the global industry in 2021”.

“The IBO’s number-one priority is ensuring the public safety of the community,” said Peter McPherson, chairman of the IBO. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but we hope that global industry participants can put aside that week next year to attend the IBO Summit, where the opportunity to gain industry knowledge, see the latest innovations and network with berry experts is second to none.”

All registrations, booths and sponsorships will be automatically valid for the rescheduled IBO Summit in 2021.

The IBO is an association that seeks to inform and bring the blueberry industry together around the shared goal of sustainable growth, dissemination of the health message, and increased consumption.

For more information, please visit https://www.internationalblueberry.org/