June 30 , 2024

After 20 years of bilateral work, Chile will be implementing the Systems Approach for the exports of table grapes from the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso, to the United States.

The first grapes exported under the System Approach are expected to reach the U.S. this year, November. Chile's Fruit Association reported that the achievement is a "significant step forward for the table grape industry."

Various authorities from both Chile's and The United States' agriculture sectors came to an agreement this morning. The meeting included Chile's Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, the president of Fruits from Chile, Iván Marambio, Apeco's president, and U.S. ambassador, Bernadette M. Meehan.

The Systems Approach ensures phytosanitary conditions and high-quality standards for table grapes, avoiding fumigation at the destination and thus entering the U.S. market with better quality conditions, which will mean better positioning in the United States and fair competition with other suppliers.

Chile and Peru will join forces on August 8, 2024, at the first Global Grape Convention, to be held at the Casino Monticello Events Center, to face the great challenge of grapes worldwide.