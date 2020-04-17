U.S.: PMA welcomes flexibility in H-2A guest worker announcement - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has welcomed the announcement from U.S. authorities regarding a temporary rule change to certain H-2A requirements.

On April 15, the Department of Homeland Security, with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was easing regulations for the guest worker visa program that's critical for U.S farmers.

"The change will help U.S. agricultural employers avoid disruptions in labor and protect the nation's food supply chain during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Richard Owen, vice president of global membership & engagement at the PMA.

"PMA is pleased to see the rule change, emphasizing that maintaining a lawful, agricultural labor force during the COVID-19 public health emergency is critical to ensuring our industry has the capacity to continue to safely provide healthy, fresh produce to U.S. consumers."