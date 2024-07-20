The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

A summary of the Federal Register document states, "We are informing the public of our decision to revise the requirements regarding the importation into the United States of fresh table grapes from regions of Chile where the European grapevine moth (Lobesia botrana, EGVM) is absent or at very low levels."

"Based on the findings of a commodity import evaluation document, which we made available to the public for review and comment through a previous notice, we have determined that in addition to the existing option of methyl bromide fumigation for EGVM and Chilean false red mite (Brevipalpus chilensis), grapes from Chile may be safely imported under a systems approach or irradiation for EGVM and B. chilensis."

The Washington Blueberry Commission (WBC) held its third quarter Board meeting on Thursday, July 11, where various topics were discussed, including the production volume projection for 2024.

Alan Schreiber, Executive Director of the WBC, chaired the meeting. He reported that their initial assessment indicates Washington State will produce 180 million pounds of blueberries this season.

This week, South Africa exported its first avocado container to Japan, a result of a mutual agreement signed earlier this year to expand trade between both nations and a milestone for the SA avocado industry.

The shipment departed from Durban, the largest city in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

In its latest Seasonal Perishable Commodities Trend Analysis, the USDA reports that volumes of Mexican avocados continue to increase, yet the fruit is experiencing a decrease in both demand and price.

Mexico's packing houses are already fully operational. The size distribution currently leans heavily towards sizes 32-48, and shippers anticipate a shift in fruit size in the next couple of weeks as the old crop transitions to the new crop. New crop supplies are expected to be heavy toward 70-84s.

Dubai has announced plans to establish “the world’s largest” logistics center for fresh food and food products, marking a significant step in diversifying its economy and enhancing investment opportunities, Gulf Business reports.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the current fruit and vegetable market and double its size was signed on Wednesday between Dubai Municipality and DP World.

The Colombian Hass avocado industry presented its country brand: “Avocados from Colombia, sustainability from the heart,” inspired by nature's harmony and Colombians' pride in their identity. With it, Colombia seeks to position the variety as a reference of sustainability, from an environmental, social, and economic perspective.

At FreshFruitPortal.com we spoke with the executive director of CorpoHass, Katheryn Mejía Vergel, who pointed out that Hass avocado is the third most exported fruit in Colombia, generating important income and formal employment in the country.

Last week, Peru's Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Angel Manero, confirmed that the country is preparing to export frozen fruit to the Asian market. Avocados, blueberries, and mangos will lead the Peruvian frozen offerings, which are set to debut in food services, hotels, and supermarkets.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke to Dominus Commercial Chief Johanna Mateo, who said climate phenomena such as El Niño considerably hindered fresh fruit export volumes last year.