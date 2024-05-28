OctoFrost, a global manufacturer and supplier of freezing technology, announces a recent partnership with Mekong Delta Gourmet, a subsidiary of AIG Group and a prominent food ingredients supplier. This partnership represents a significant move to boost their IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) processing of tropical fruits near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Mekong Delta Gourmet chose OctoFrost after an exhaustive review, including endorsements from industry peers and a detailed cost-effectiveness analysis.

OctoFrost’s IQF freezer is specifically endorsed for its outstanding ability to preserve tropical fruits, providing significant cost benefits over its competitors.

"Mekong Delta Gourmet's decision to partner with us is a testament to our technology's value and efficiency," remarks Tanya Sandberg, Area Sales Manager for SE Asia at OctoFrost. "This partnership not only signifies a robust validation of our innovative solutions but also strengthens our presence in the Asian market. We are excited about the future projects and the long-term relationship with Mekong Delta Gourmet."

In March, Mekong Delta Gourmet publicly named OctoFrost as their selected partner for their upcoming IQF facility project, underlining OctoFrost's strong reputation among Vietnam’s key industry players. This collaboration is poised to redefine regional standards for fruit processing technology and efficiency.

OctoFrost remains dedicated to continuous innovation and aiding its partners in achieving their operational and business objectives with advanced freezing solutions.

