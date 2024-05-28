Vietnam’s Mekong Delta Gourmet chooses OctoFrost for tropical fruits IQF processing

May 28 , 2024
Industry Announcements More News
Vietnam’s Mekong Delta Gourmet chooses OctoFrost for tropical fruits IQF processing

OctoFrost, a global manufacturer and supplier of freezing technology,  announces a recent partnership with Mekong Delta Gourmet, a subsidiary of AIG Group and a prominent food ingredients supplier. This partnership represents a significant move to boost their IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) processing of tropical fruits near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 

Mekong Delta Gourmet chose OctoFrost after an exhaustive review, including endorsements from industry peers and a detailed cost-effectiveness analysis.

OctoFrost’s IQF freezer is specifically endorsed for its outstanding ability to preserve tropical fruits, providing significant cost benefits over its competitors. 

"Mekong Delta Gourmet's decision to partner with us is a testament to our technology's value and efficiency," remarks Tanya Sandberg, Area Sales Manager for SE Asia at OctoFrost. "This partnership not only signifies a robust validation of our innovative solutions but also strengthens our presence in the Asian market. We are excited about the future projects and the long-term  relationship with Mekong Delta Gourmet."

In March, Mekong Delta Gourmet publicly named OctoFrost as their selected partner for their upcoming IQF facility project, underlining OctoFrost's strong reputation among Vietnam’s key industry players. This collaboration is poised to redefine regional standards for fruit processing technology and efficiency. 

OctoFrost remains dedicated to continuous innovation and aiding its partners in achieving their operational and business objectives with advanced freezing solutions. 

For further details on OctoFrost and its offerings, please visit www.octofrost.com

You might also be interested in


Chilean frozen fruit industry challenged by drop in fresh production

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands