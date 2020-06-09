U.S. apple inventories hit record high in June - FreshFruitPortal.com

The total number of apples in storage in the U.S. market as of June 1 was 49.9m bushels, which according to the U.S. Apple Association is a record high.

In its last report of the season, the organization said the figure is up 24% year-on-year and 26% above the five-year average.

Fresh apple holdings totaled a record 34.1m bushels, which is 23% higher than the same date last year.

Meanwhile, processing holdings totaled 13.8m bushels, up 28% year-on-year.

The leading fresh-market apples in storage on June 1 were Red Delicious with 8.3m bushels, Gala with 6.7m, Granny Smith with 5.2m and Fuji with 4.7m.

In a reflection of the high levels of apples in storage this season, a chart provided by the U.S. Apple Association shows that prices during the 2019-20 campaign have been well below both last season and the five-year average.

Meanwhile, apple exports have generally been in line with the previous season and the five-year average.