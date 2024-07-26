Michigan sees constant increase in apple exports

According to the U.S. Apple Export Council, Michigan exports have steeply increased since 2020, with bushels shipped from the state increasing by 40%.

The state's apple exports decreased to 6,090 bushels in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Michigan's exports had already gained traction again with 147,917 bushels of exports directed primarily to Canada, Central America, Colombia, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean. That year, Michigan apple exports brought in more than three million dollars to the produce industry.

The U.S. Apple Export Council (USAEC), the non-profit trade association representing the five largest apple-producing states—California, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia—reported that in total, all states brought in nearly $13,000,000 through exports, moving 534,453 bushels of apples into global export markets.

Apples are having a good production and export year in part thanks to Michigan.

According to the USDA, the United States' apple production this year is estimated up 636,000 tons to 5.0 million, the highest level in 6 years. The increase can be accredited to favorable weather in Washington in conjunction with continued high production in Michigan.

Exports are projected to rise from 274,000 tons to 885,000 tons, with increased shipments to Mexico, Taiwan, and India.