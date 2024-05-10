Brazil: Floods in Rio Grande do Sul impact fruit production

The Brazilian Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruit and Fruit Products (Abrafrutas), the main entity of the fruit sector in the country, expressed its deep solidarity with the people of Rio Grande do Sul in the face of the greatest catastrophe ever recorded in the history of the state due to the heavy rains in recent days.

In this context, the entity also expressed its concern about the impact of the rains on the agricultural areas of the region.

In Rio Grande do Sul, apple production is one of the most important agricultural activities. With suitable weather conditions and fertile soils, especially in the Vacaria region, the cultivation of the fruit thrives, making the state one of the main apple producers in the South American giant.

In addition to apples, Rio Grande do Sul also stands out for the production of peaches, grapes, citrus fruits, oranges, and persimmons.

High levels of rainfall and flooding caused occasional losses to producers, due to excess moisture in the soil. Despite this, it should be noted that most of the national apple harvest has already been completed, which is around 97%, Abrafrutas detailed in a statement.

According to preliminary reports received by the Brazilian Association of Apple Producers (ABPM) and reported by Abrafrutas, the floods caused logistical problems, affecting the flow of production to other states and distribution to the local market, due to partial and total blockages on several roads.

Apple production in Rio Grande do Sul is mainly concentrated in the Vacaria region, located in the northeast of the state. Therefore, the main challenge, according to ABPM, lies in the road infrastructure, where the main transportation routes, such as Rota do Sol and BR-116, are located. Despite the difficulties, producers and entities are joining forces so that deliveries can take place normally.

As reported by Rafael Oliveira, representative of Castelo Representações Comerciais, other seasonal fruits, such as citrus and persimmons, which are currently in full harvest, are expected to be affected by the floods.

"We are attentive to the situation and committed to seek solutions that can alleviate losses and boost the recovery of fruit production in Rio Grande do Sul," said Abrafrutas president Guilherme Coelho.