California table grape crop revised down - FreshFruitPortal.com

With the California table grape season in full swing and expectations for a positive season as the backdrop, the California Table Grape Commission has revised its estimate for 2020.

The organization now expects a crop of 104.9 million 19-pound boxes, down from its April estimate of 106.5 million.

The final harvest in 2019 was 104.99 million 19-pound boxes.

“Estimating the crop is a detailed process that is formally undertaken three times a year and involves volume projections based on growing districts,” said Kathleen Nave, president of the California Table Grape Commission.

“The significant amount of vineyard removal in 2019 appears to have been offset by new vineyards coming into production in 2020,” Nave said.

Nave said the demand has been strong and steady, adding the expectation is that the season as a whole will be a positive one.

“Quality is excellent and demand is strong in the U.S. and in export markets, and grapes are a perfect fit for consumers in these complicated times: simple, flavorful, versatile, and full of health-enhancing phytonutrients that boost immune health," she said.

With 65 percent of the crop typically shipped between September 1 and the end of January, Nave said that while grapes are a summer fruit, they are very definitely a fall and early winter fruit.

Over 80 table grape varieties grown in California

