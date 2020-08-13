New product "proven as cure and prevention" for banana disease TR4 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Giving renewed hope to the banana industry, Salveo Naturals says that it has a solution that both prevents and cures the harmful Fusarium wilt Tropical Race IV (TR4) disease on bananas.

What is being called by Salveo Naturals a revolutionary natural fungicide and bactericide brings the promise of ending the TR4 disease.

The new organic treatment - called Salveo Tectus Matrix - is currently pending the patent process and will provide "broad-spectrum" control of fungal and bacterial diseases found on banana plants.

One of the most serious fruit diseases impacting the agriculture industry, the company says this is big news for bananas and will generate global revenue.

There are no known fungal treatments for TR4 and the devastating impact of the disease could mean, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA), that a majority of all banana plantations will be hit by 2040. This spread could potentially destroy millions of tons of bananas.

Salveo's new fungicide, after having been tested in field trials for 25 months in Ecuador, was created by a group of scientists at Texas A&M.

The team of Salveo researchers successfully tested the dosing and efficacy of the liquid solution in its fighting power against TR4.

Following these reports at the university level, the fungicide reached greenhouses where randomized block design studies were complete in July 2020. Tectus Matric was proven to prevent and cure the FOC TR4 on Cavendish banana plants.

“We are excited that our 3rd party bioassays with TAMU’s Plant Pathology Department proved that we have preventative and curative treatments for TR4,” says Tectus MatrixTM inventor Jack Bracewell, founder of Salveo.

“Tectus MatrixTM will be a new revenue stream for all involved and our next step is to partner with one of the top BIG Agro chemical companies that have a global infrastructure already in place to save the bananas and restore banana plantations worldwide.”