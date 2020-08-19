Fyffes shuts UK site after Covid-19 outbreak - FreshFruitPortal.com

Banana supplier Fyffes has shut a UK distribution center after 20 more staff tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 30, according to local media.

Fyffes said it was putting "enhanced infection control measures" in place and stopping normal operations at the site in Walsgrave, Coventry, until Wednesday morning.

An outbreak was reported last week after 10 employees tested positive.

The new numbers follow the testing of all 186 staff, says the city council, the BBC reports.

Its director of public health, Liz Gaulton, said: "After the increase in positive cases we have agreed a temporary cessation of normal operations is the best way forward to support the business and the food production industry, while also protecting the health and wellbeing of the workforce and the wider public health."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that according to Gaulton, Fyffes was implementing a range of additional measures "to enhance the controls" it already had in place.

A spokesperson for Fyffes was quoted as saying: “The management of Fyffes Group Ltd is working closely with the Public Health team at Coventry City Council and Public Health England (PHE) Midlands, following an outbreak of COVID-19 among people working at our Coventry facility.

“The safety of all our workers is our number one priority, which is why we have and continue to work with public health officials to arrange testing for the entire workforce.

"We are temporarily ceasing normal operations for 48 hours to put in place enhanced infection control measures and repeat thorough cleaning of the entire premises. We are thankful for the continued support we have received for our staff members and our business.”

