Wawona-brand peaches recalled by Aldi - FreshFruitPortal.com

Retailer Aldi is recalling peaches sold at its U.S. stores in multiple states over concerns they could be infected with Salmonella.

The FDA and CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis, which they say is "potentially linked" to peaches sold at Aldi stores in Wawona-brand, 2-pound bags since June 1.

"Based on information collected from ill persons, CDC has identified bagged peaches from ALDI stores as a likely source of Salmonella Enteritidis infections," the FDA said.

Aldi told the FDA that the sole supplier of the bagged peaches to stores reported by cases during the timeframe of interest was California-based Wawona Packing Company.

As of August 19, the CDC is reporting a total of 68 cases across nine states, which are in the Mid-Western and Eastern US. There have been 14 hospitalizations and no deaths yet recorded.

As of August 19, 2020, Aldi has voluntarily recalled all of Wawona-brand bagged peaches from select Aldi stores in multiple states and is continuing to participate in FDA investigation efforts to determine the source of contamination.

The FDA says that suppliers, distributors and others in the supply chain should not use, ship or sell Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI.

Suppliers and distributors that re-packaged Wawona-brand bagged peaches from Aldi from June 1, 2020 to present "should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and storage areas" that may have come into contact with the products in question.