Haitian mango variety stands out in U.S. market - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

A mango variety called Francis which is grown on small farms throughout Haiti appears to have conquered the U.S. market. Consumers' predilection towards the cultivar is obvious, with Francis fetching average prices that are well above the rest of the pack.

In the chart below you can see that Francis' average price has been significantly higher than other varieties in the market over recent months, averaging more than double this season.

In the recently ended season, this variety fetched prices of around US$2.07 per kilo, compared to a category average of US$1, which includes Ataulfo, Keitt, Kent and Tommy Atkins.

Mango prices (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

The Francis variety is available in the U.S. market between roughly weeks 13 and 35, overlapping with Mexico. This year its prices were below 2019 levels, which could be explained by the larger-volume season and a shorter length.

Historical prices (USD/KG) of Francis mangoes in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

As you can see in the chart below, volumes of Francis mangoes where higher year-on-year particularly towards the end of the season, coming in significantly great in June and July than previous years.

Volumes of Francis mangoes in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. A gronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

