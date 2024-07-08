Brazil, "The world's supermarket"

Brazil's Minister of Agriculture labels the country "the world's supermarket," on World Fruit Day and emphasizes its agricultural successes.

The title comes as no surprise. According to Brazil's Minister of Livestock and Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, “Brazilian agriculture grew more than 15% in 2023 and directly reflected in Brazil's GDP," ranking third in world fruit production, right after China and India,

According to Brazil's Association of Fruit and Derivative Exporters (Abrafrutas), the country's fruit sector accounts for 16% of Brazil's agricultural industry.

In 2023, fruit exports from the South American giant exceeded $1.3 billion, the highest in history. The European Union was the main trade partner, receiving half of all exports.

Brazil's products have not only gained recognition in the European Union but also in the United States, reinforcing the country's competitive potential in the international market.

Top 2023 fruit exports

According to figures from the Secretariat of Commerce and International Relations (SCRI), mangoes, melons, grapes and citrus are at the top of the horticultural exports list.

Mango exports are at 266,000 tons. The majority of Mangoes went to the European Union, which acquired 65.5% of the fruit's export value ($205.82 million). They are followed by the United States ($58.61 million, +100.9%) and the United Kingdom ($20.57 million, +26.9%).

Melons accounted for 228,000 tons. The majority also went towards the European Union, which acquired $127.11 million in 2023, equivalent to 67.2% of the total value of fresh melon exported by Brazil. Besides the EU, major importers include the United Kingdom ($53.0 million, +4.4%) and Canada ($3.00 million, -11.9%).

Lemons and limes: 166,000 tons. The European Union is also the Brazil's main citrus export market. In 2023, $140.94 million worth of lemons and limes were exported, representing 81.0% of all exports. Other notable markets include the United Kingdom ($25.78 million, +13.0%) and Canada ($2.04 million).

Grapes come in fourth place with 73,000 tons. Sales of fresh grapes focused on three markets: the European Union ($76.48 million, +62.7%), the United States ($58.15 million, +116.9%), and the United Kingdom ($37.38 million, +27.1%).