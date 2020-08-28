CDC says toss peaches if origin unknown - FreshFruitPortal.com

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising that people throw out any loose peaches whose origin cannot be identified, amid a Salmonella-outbreak linked to fruit supplied by Wawona Packing Company.

Wawona initially recalled bagged peaches on August 19, but three days later it was expanded to include bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that it supplied to retailers nationwide.

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW), which Wawona supplies, recently announced it is recalling Peach Salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella.

To date, Russ Davis Wholesale has not received any reported illnesses related to this organism. Affected product was delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Retailers that received recall product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company include, but are not limited to Aldi, Food Lion, Hannaford, Target, Kroger, Walmart and Wegmans.

This outbreak has sickened 78 people in 12 U.S. states, with 23 people hospitalized, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

On August 26, New Zealand authorities also announced the recall, saying it affects unbagged yellow flesh Prima and Sweet Value brand peaches imported from California and supplied by Prima Wawona. They are sold at supermarkets, fresh fruit and vegetable retailers, and selected grocery stores in the North Island.