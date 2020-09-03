Organic apple demand strong going into fall - FreshFruitPortal.com

Organic apple demand has been extremely strong during the summer and is expected to remain so into the fall, according to Domex Superfresh Growers.

The company also highlighted that apple sales in general in the U.S. have been higher year-on-year over recent months.

"Organic apples are like a freight train that continue to build momentum this summer, with increased growth month over month," the company said.

"In these last four months ending August 8, organic apples were up 28% in dollars and 26% in volume. Organic dollar share represents an outstanding 15% of the category, which we saw in the 4 weeks prior to these, but before that, had hovered closer to 10%.

In the fresh apple market in general, Domex said that the Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Gala, and Fuji varieties have performed well at U.S. retail over the summer. For the four weeks ending August 8, total apple sales are up 4% in dollars, and 5% in volume.

"Honeycrisp demand is outstanding, up 44% in volume and up 35% in dollars. Granny Smith has also stayed strong this summer, with volume up 12%," Domex said.

"As new crop Gala, Honeycrisp, and Granny Smith apples enter the market in August and September, these upward trends should remain strong and maybe even lead to record-breaking sales."

It also noted that packaged apple sales is another trend that has stayed strong during the pandemic. It said that 44% of apple volume was packaged, up from a pre-Covid-19 average of around 40%