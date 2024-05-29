US apple exports to Mexico grew exponentially YOY in Q1

By Sebastian Ramírez

Mexico, the largest market for U.S. fresh apples, saw an increase in import volumes of the fruit during the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the USDA.

Mexico represents 35% of the total share of U.S. fresh apple exports, reaching a volume of over 440 million pounds during Q1 of 2024, up from nearly 298 million pounds during the same period in 2023.

In 2023, U.S. apple exports to all destinations grew 6% in value compared to 2022, reaching $926 million.

That year, exports to Canada, the second-largest market for the product, dropped to $166 million in value, an 18% drop. This trend seems to remain in the present season as volumes to the country in Q1 dropped from over $204 million in 2022-23 to just about $190 million in 2023-24.

However, in these two destinations, the U.S. enjoys the largest share of apple imports, with 84% in Canada, above Chile and New Zealand, and 96% in Mexico, with limited competition from Chile.

Apple surplus

Earlier this year, apple growers reported they were struggling with oversupply, saying they were finding it increasingly difficult to secure buyers for their surplus.

In February, Chris Gerlach, director of industry analytics at the U.S. Apple Association, said that the "exceptional" harvest had led to unprecedented storage levels.

2023-24 season recap

Export markets for apples are somewhat limited, and local demand at times is uncertain, which is why India has become an attractive market after lifting tariffs for the 2023-24 season.

So far this season, India has received over 70 million pounds of U.S. apples. This is a great leap from the 1.3 million pounds exported in the same period of 2022-23.

Apple exports to India in Q1 reached a value of $31 million. For the entire 2022-23 season, the total value of exports to that country was just $1.3 million of apples.

According to experts who spoke at the U.S. Apple Association's season wrap-up, this may have been the biggest year for U.S. apple production.

The USDA's latest Non-citrus Fruits and Nuts reports estimated a total of 270 million bushels of apple production with Washington leading national production reaching 181 million bushels.

