U.S. set to open for South African mangoes - FreshFruitPortal.com

South African mangoes look set to soon have a new market open to them, with U.S. authorities are seeking comments on a pest risk assessment for imports of the fruit.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said the South African Government had requested authorization of imports of fresh mangoes for consumption in the U.S.

"APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity," it said.

"APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

"The draft pest risk assessment for mango fruit for consumption from South Africa will be available for review and comment until October 14, 2020."

If it gains access, South Africa would join the likes of Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and Australia in the U.S. market.

With its season beginning around November and peaking in January and February, South Africa would be able to largely avoid strong competition with Mexico, the biggest mango supplier to the U.S. by far, whose season kicks off around February.

South African produces around 75,000 metric tons (MT) of mangoes per year, but only a relatively small percentage is exported - around 500,000 cartons.