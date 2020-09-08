New facilities at ZAL Cartagena consolidate the growth of Broom Group in Colombia - FreshFruitPortal.com

By Broom Group

In August 2020, the doors of the new Logistics Activity Zone, ZAL Cartagena, were opened. The development allows Broom Group to increase its capacity and provision of services for its broad portfolio of clients in the shipping sector as load generators.

The company indicated that it has in its depot the world's leading shipping companies, such as MAERSK A / S (MAERSK LINE - HAMBURG SUD - SAFMARINE- SEALAND); HAPAG LLOYD; ONE LINE; PIL and MARFRET, among others.

In addition, it will be able to provide cargo deconsolidation services, known as ITR, storage, container repair and refrigerated assistance.

In total, the capacity was increased to serve 300 vehicles per day, storage to 9,000 TEUs per month and perform 1,600 ITR per month.

ZAL has its own fleet of trucks, which carry out more than 21,600 urban transports a year between ZAL and the ports in the city of Cartagena. In addition to being shareholders of OPL, it is also the largest land transportation company in Colombia, with extensive experience in refrigerated and perishable cargo such as fruit.

These facilities are unique in Colombia, and ZAL is working and innovating to further develop and contribute in the Colombian logistics and shipping sectors and for all import and export sectors.

ZAL is also the reefer and perishables operator of the Cartagena and Contecar port companies, providing the service through an in-house model that allows attention to the loading and control of the cold chain during Anti-narcotics inspections (ICA and INVIMA). It also fills and empties containers, provides container connections to plugs, emergency attention, and management of cross dock platform reefer, among other services.

These same services are provided in the cities of Buenaventura, Santa Marta and Barranquilla. There will be soon news from them too.

