Fruit World kicks off stone fruit season in California

California grower and shipper Fruit World announced “substantial volumes nationwide” for its early organic stone fruit season.

Apricots will be the first crop to ship, with strong volumes expected through the end of June. Organic and conventional fruit will be available in multiple pack styles, including recyclable packaging.

In addition to its own breeding program, Fruit World’s apricots come from Blossom Hill, a multi-generational, pollinator-friendly family farm.

The company will also ship early-season Dreamcot and Solcots out of Reedley during early May.

“This season, our organic apricots and sweet cherries take center stage, showcasing their most abundant volumes yet, arriving three weeks ahead of last year," Director of Sales Cindy Richter shared in a release.

As for cherries, early organic sweet cherry varieties such as Tioga, Lynn, Hazel, and Coral experienced a full fruit set, the company said.

"With California's famed 'banana belt' microclimate, our stone fruit experienced perfect weather for pollination and ideal growing conditions, resulting in a robust supply," the executive noted.

According to Fruit World, recent rain is expected to have had a minor effect on the supply.

“All of these factors have aligned to create a strong apricot and cherry program that will be on schedule to meet the needs of spring promotions, notably the Memorial Day surge in demand,” Richter added