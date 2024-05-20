AGCO Agriculture Foundation donates to Brazil floods relief

Following the catastrophic floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, AGCO Agriculture Foundation donated US$100,000 to BrazilFoundation.

AGCO is a private organization with “a vision to prevent and alleviate hunger through the development of sustainable agriculture.”

The entity created a donor-advised fund to enable others to contribute to humanitarian assistance. The money raised through the partnership with BrazilFoundation will provide emergency relief and support long-term recovery efforts for affected communities in the region.

“We are devastated by the tragic flooding situation in Brazil, which has resulted in the loss of lives, homes, and businesses,” said Roger Batkin, president of AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

“This natural disaster hits close to home, as hundreds of AGCO employees and several AGCO facilities have been directly affected. Our team on site has been working tirelessly, collecting and distributing donations, providing shelter, and preparing and serving thousands of meals to support their colleagues and communities. The Foundation's donation is another way we are helping those affected in the region in their recovery process and future rebuilding,” he added.

How to donate

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation invited employees, dealers, partners, and friends worldwide to donate to support flood relief efforts in Brazil through the donor-advised fund. Each donation will go to non-profit organizations in Brazil to provide immediate humanitarian relief and contribute to rebuilding efforts for those affected by the floods.

Click here Flood Response to donate.