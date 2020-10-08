Ocean Spray CEO recreates viral TikTok, skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac with cranberry juice in hand - FreshFruitPortal.com

The CEO of cranberry company Ocean Spray has responded to TikTok's latest craze: the "Dreams" challenge, in which participants sip cranberry juice as they skateboard to the Fleetwood Mac song.

In the video that started the trend, which has been viewed 26.2 million times, Nathan Apodaca cruises along the Idaho highway on his longboard, a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry in hand. Fleetwood Mac's hypnotic hit, "Dreams," plays in the background as he drinks from the bottle and lip-syncs into the camera.

On Tuesday, Tom Hayes, Ocean Spray's President and CEO, recreated the meme, and Ocean Spray surprised Apodaca with a "cranberry red" Nissan truck filled with Ocean Spray beverages.

Apodaca had originally filmed the now famous Tik Tok after his car broke down, and he needed to get to work via his longboard, according to the LA Times.

Hayes isn't the first big name to recreate the meme: participants from Dr. Phil to Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood have also posted Tik Tok's replicating Apodaca's now-famous ride.

Few could predict that cranberry juice, skateboarding, and the groovy sounds of Fleetwood Mac would combine to be the latest viral craze, but commentators have said that Apodaca's calming video, published September 25, "soothed the anxieties of a stressed-out nation" and is the "TikTok star that 2020 needs".

Fleetwood Mac's blissed-out track, which was originally released in the 1977 album "Rumors," has also received renewed attention following the viral video.