Del Monte launches pink-fleshed pineapples - FreshFruitPortal.com

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. has announced the launch of its newest product, a pink-fleshed pineapple.

The Pinkglow Pineapple is a novel variety with a pink interior, new and uniquely grown by Fresh Del Monte in Costa Rica.

This pink pineapple will be available for purchase nationwide starting this week, and can only be purchased online through PinkglowPineapple.com.

This variety is produced in "ultra-limited harvests", the company says, and is found to be both juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple.

Pinkglow Pineapples boast notes of "candy aromatics", it added. The variety has been 16 years in the making.

“As a leading supplier of fresh pineapples throughout the world, Fresh Del Monte is committed to continuing to invest in our pineapple research and development program to meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte.

“The Pinkglow™ Pineapple is a product we are incredibly proud of – not only for its beautiful color and delicious taste, but also because of the care that went into growing and releasing it, as well as the sustainable method we’ve enacted to produce these new pink pineapples.”

Pinkglow Pineapples, which have been in development since 2005, are grown on a select farm in Costa Rica, and take up to 24 months to produce.

Fresh Del Monte’s two largest farms are certified sustainably grown by SCS Global Services.

The Pinkglow pineapple can currently only be purchased online and will be sent direct-to-consumers nationwide in the U.S. for consumption.