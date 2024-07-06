The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

The Kroger Co. announced on Thursday that its board of directors has approved a dividend increase for its shareholders, making it the 18th year in a row the company has raised the annual payout, Supermarket News reports.

Although avocado growers in Jalisco, Mexico, expect smaller fruit this season, they project that production will increase by 10-20% in 2024. Eleazar Oceguera Aguayo, president of APEAJAL, told FreshFruitPortal.com that the start of the season has been delayed, as they are waiting for the fruit to grow on the tree and develop dry matter.

Michoacán avocado exports to the United States are set to resume this week. This resolution follows the adoption of new security measures by both nations.

In mid-May, the United States temporarily suspended imports from the western Mexican state, following an incident where Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) workers were assaulted and detained by protesters.

Prosper Africa, a presidential initiative to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships between the United States and Africa, announced the U.S.-Africa Trade Desk's (USATD) first trade agreement, valued at $56 million for 700 containers of South African table grapes.

The USATD, a joint venture between Prosper Africa and Afritex Ventures, aims to bridge the gap between African agricultural suppliers and U.S. buyers.

Despite a delayed start, the 2024 Peruvian blueberry season is preparing for another promising campaign. However, due to the lingering effects of El Niño, the sector experienced reduced volumes from May to June as higher temperatures altered the fruit’s cycle.

New reduced-browning banana varieties have been classified as non-genetically modified organisms by the Philippines Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Plant Industry on June 21, 2024.

The gene-edited banana has been cleared for production in the Philippines and can be freely imported and propagated in the country.

Dominican Republic's Ministry of Agriculture inaugurates its first locally grown in vitro pineapple for propagation and production.

BIOVEGA, an agricultural production laboratory affiliated with the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Agriculture, is tasked with producing 10,000 pineapple suckers for the Sánchez Ramírez province pineapple cooperative (COOPISAR).