Raspberry hectarage drops in Huelva as blueberries rise

A Spanish berry association based in the key production area of Huelva has reported a 10 percent drop in planted raspberry hectarage for the 2020-21 season.

Figures from Freshuleva show the sharp drop has driven a 2 percent decrease in total planted berry hectarage in Huelva. But they come despite an increase in blueberry hectarage.

The overall planted surface for berries overall is 11,630 hectares, down slightly from last year’s 11,751.

The decrease in raspberries in particular, however, was more pronounced, falling to 2,070 hectares from last season’s 2,300 hectares.

Strawberry production fell by 2 percent from 6,217 hectares to 6,105, while blackberries remained stable at 145 hectares.

Blueberries were the only category to see an increase this season, growing by 7.2 percent to 3,310 hectares. This is largely due to young plants coming into commercial production.

Freshuelva says that there is more varietal diversification in this berry this year, with an increase in early varieties that will allow access in the market early in 2021 or even during the Christmas holidays, albeit with small volumes.

So far this year, the outlooks for berry production is positive with good rains during the growing season that were largely beneficial, despite losses from winds in the western part of the province, mainly in raspberry and blueberry plantations