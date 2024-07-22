Camposol partners with Ninjacart to boost its blueberries in India

Camposol, Peru's leading blueberry producer, has partnered with Ninjacart, an Indian agricultural startup backed by Walmart, to expand the availability of premium blueberries in the country and address the growing demand for the fruit in the Indian market.

As reported by several international media outlets, the partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The aim is to leverage Ninjacart's technology-driven supply chain and extensive retail network.

The plan is to distribute Camposol blueberries in more than 100 cities through more than 100,000 retail outlets.

In a joint statement, the companies commented that they plan to market between 250 and 275 tons of Peruvian blueberries in the current season.

The collaboration aims to address the supply gap between imported seasonal consumption and domestic production, as well as strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

“Ninjacart's strong presence and in-depth knowledge of the Indian consumer will be invaluable in establishing Camposol as a leading supplier of blueberries in India,” said Sergio Torres, senior vice president of commercial operations at Camposol, at a press conference.

For his part, Sharath Loganathan, co-founder and international business director of Ninjacart, said he was delighted with the partnership with Camposol, as they will leverage “their superior sourcing capabilities for a robust supply.”

Speaking to PTI, Loganathan detailed that the blueberry market in India is currently around $60 million and is expected to grow by 20-25% in the next three years.

He added that with the increase in volumes - domestic and imported - prices will be more competitive for consumers.

The announcement was made in the presence of Peru's Ambassador to India, Javier Paulinich.