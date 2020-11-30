Morocco's ag exports see good start to 2020-21 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Morocco's ag exports see good start to 2020-21

November 30 , 2020

Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture is predicting a successful agricultural export campaign for 2020-2021 despite last year's obstacles, according to Morroco World News (MWN).

Morocco’s agricultural exports recorded a strong performance at the start of this year’s campaign with citrus fruits, particularly clementines, enjoying a favorable performance on international markets, the ministry said.

Clementine exports increased 60 percent for the period from Sep. 1 to Nov. 22, reaching a volume of around 106,600 metric tons (MT)

Peppers and chili pepper exports also showed growth year-on-year from the 2019-2020 campaign, increasing 27 percent to 19,400MT in volume

Another fruit to perform well thus far were raspberries. These exports reached a volume of 6,500MT, recording a growth of 17 percent.

Tomato exports likewise saw an increase albeit a smaller one. The ministry recorded that this export was up by three percent with a volume of 117,400MT.

MWN stated that these indicators show a positive start to Morocco’s agricultural export campaign after last season’s setbacks due to drought and Covid-19.

You might also be interested in


Opinion: Meeting the challenges of vegan food prod ...
Lidl US unveils plans for rapid national expansion ...
Florida grapefruit industry caught off-guard by EU ...
Energy in the agricultural industry: innovation, t ...
Fruit Control: New trends in horticultural produce ...
Second OZblu blueberry shipment from South Africa ...
U.S. announces new $14B farmer aid, expands eligib ...
Peruvian grape and mango seasons threatened by pos ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands