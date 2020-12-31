Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As we prepare for 2021, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2020!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from October to December this year.

The record-breaking blueberry is the result of world-renowned plant breeders, Dave and Leasa Mazzardis, who founded the Natures Select breeding program.

Amazon is expanding its physical grocery stores this year, introducing two new formats, Fresh and Go Grocery, and opening roughly a dozen new Whole Foods locations.

The CEO of cranberry company Ocean Spray in October responded to TikTok's latest craze: the "Dreams" challenge, in which participants sip cranberry juice as they skateboard to Fleetwood Mac.

Downward blueberry price pressure will likely continue at the waning shoulders of the season in the U.S. market during 2020-21, according to a new report by Rabobank.

The Pinkglow Pineapple is a novel variety with a pink interior and will be available for purchase nationwide, however as of now only via online orders.

Representatives of Jac. Vandenberg, Dayka & Hackett and Pandol Brothers said in December that grape exports appeared to be carrying on normally as the farmworker protests in Peru ended.