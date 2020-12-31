Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2020

December 31 , 2020

As we prepare for 2021, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2020!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from October to December this year.

OZblu breaks own record with world's heaviest blueberry

The record-breaking blueberry is the result of world-renowned plant breeders, Dave and Leasa Mazzardis, who founded the Natures Select breeding program.

Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in California

Amazon is expanding its physical grocery stores this year, introducing two new formats, Fresh and Go Grocery, and opening roughly a dozen new Whole Foods locations.

Ocean Spray CEO recreates viral TikTok, skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac with cranberry juice in hand

The CEO of cranberry company Ocean Spray in October responded to TikTok's latest craze: the "Dreams" challenge, in which participants sip cranberry juice as they skateboard to Fleetwood Mac.

Flattening fresh blueberry prices shift industry paradigm - Rabobank

Downward blueberry price pressure will likely continue at the waning shoulders of the season in the U.S. market during 2020-21, according to a new report by Rabobank.

Del Monte launches pink-fleshed pineapples

The Pinkglow Pineapple is a novel variety with a pink interior and will be available for purchase nationwide, however as of now only via online orders.

Peruvian grape shipments to U.S. uninterrupted by farmworker protests, say importers

Representatives of Jac. Vandenberg, Dayka & Hackett and Pandol Brothers said in December that grape exports appeared to be carrying on normally as the farmworker protests in Peru ended.

