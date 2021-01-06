Hass avocado sales continued to grow in summer 2020

Summer avocado sales continued to grow as shoppers purchased a record number of fresh Hass avocados in celebration of dad, 4th of July, and the start of a new school year.

The Hass Avocado Board’s recently published Q3 holiday recap report indicates that Father’s Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day holidays all reached four-year highs.

The report is insightful for retailers and industry leaders to use the information as they plan promotions for the upcoming year and look for new opportunities for avocado sales growth.

Key highlights from the report include:

Father’s Day

Avocado sales reached a 4-year high of $61.6M and 55.1M units

Father’s Day week posted strong growth since 2017, up +24% in dollars and +49% in units

Seven of eight regions grew dollar sales, with Northeast at a national high growth rate of +19%

Average sales price declined in all regions across the U.S., down -17% to $1.12/unit nationally

4th of July

The 4 th of July holiday bounced back in 2020 with a significant increase in volume, up +40% vs. prior year to 58.7M units

Unit sales increased by +16.9M units nationally. All eight regions saw unit growth with South Central seeing the highest incremental increase of 3.2M units

Dollar sales reached a four-year high of $64.7M, an increase of +4%

Dollar sales increased by +$2.4M nationally. Six out of eight regions posted dollar increases

Labor Day