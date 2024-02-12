Colombian avocado shipments post 56% rise

Colombian avocado shipments experienced an uptick in the past five years, as the Corporation of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters of Colombia (CorpoHass) continues to implement marketing strategies to position the product in the U.S. market.

This 2023-24 season, around 1,496 tons of Colombian Hass avocados have already been shipped to the U.S., CorpoHass says, scoring a 56% increase year-on-year as U.S. consumers stock up on avocados leading up to the Big Game.

In 2023, the sector achieved a commendable 26% increase in the number of containers exported to various markets worldwide.

"Colombian Hass avocados are exported to over 30 countries worldwide, including the U.S., and are recognized for their exceptional quality and flavor,” shares Executive Director Katheryn Mejía Vergel.

Hass avocados are currently the third most exported fruit by Colombia, after bananas and plantains. At least 70 containers of Colombian Hass will be sent to the U.S. between January 22 and February 18 to supply U.S. retailers and food service operators throughout the country.

The sector is expected to continue its exponential growth throughout 2024, as continued orchard development and maturity are achieved.