South Africa begins first avocado export campaign to China

A 2023 trade agreement to export South African Hass avocados to China finally came to fruition at the end of March, according to avocado supplier Westfalia. Supply is expected to remain available for seven months, from April to October.

The partnership was decided after last year’s BRICS summit announcement to narrow the trade deficit between both countries by increasing South African exports to China.

The countries announced that Chinese companies signed 20 deals to buy products worth around $2.2 billion from major South African companies. China will also allow the entry of beef from South Africa this year.

China was South Africa’s largest trading partner in 2023. Over the last five years, the country has focused on growing its exports to the Chinese market, seeking rapid growth in agricultural products like pears, apples, and now avocados.

The increase of food imports from Africa is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan, also discussed at last year’s BRICS summit, to deepen China-South African relations on issues of mutual interest.

The president said the comprehensive partnership will enter a new phase to inject more trade stability and boost consumption of African agricultural products. Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao noted that there is the prospect of growth in trade relations not only with South Africa but with all African countries.

Derek Donkin, the Chief Executive of the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association (Subtrop), said major avocado exporters are already looking to make inroads into the Chinese market.

“A number of South Africa’s major exporters have already set up the necessary business contacts in China to be able to export as soon as the official requirements are met,” Donkin said.

Avocado growth efforts

South Africa’s growth in avocado exports has been thanks to investments in expanding its avocado industry. According to the USDA, South African avocado production has seen exceptional growth in the past four decades primarily due to export demand.

The 2023 avocado tree census in South Africa indicates that the area of commercial avocado orchards stands around 19,500 hectares with new plantings amounting to approximately 800 hectares per year. The avocado harvesting period in South Africa lasts from February to mid-January, with February to August being the peak season.

80% of Avocados produced in South Africa are the Hass variety, and most of the production is exported fresh to Europe and the United Kingdom.

South Africa is the third African nation to meet the strict Chinese sanitary and phytosanitary requirements to export avocados to the country, alongside Kenya and Tanzania. Peru is China's main avocado trading partner, and also the second largest exporter in the world.