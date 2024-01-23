Colombian avocado exports increase 26%

January 23 , 2024
The growing Colombian hass avocado industry reported a historic year in 2023, exporting more avocados than ever, reaching 5,125 40-foot containers.

According to a report from Corpohass Colombia, this is a 26.4% growth compared to the 4,055 containers shipped in 2022.

The peak month of the season was in February 2023 when 929 containers were shipped, followed by December with 698.

Main destinations for Colombian avocados

The main destination for Colombian avocado in 2023 was the Netherlands, with a total of 2,703 containers shipped. In second place is Belgium with 631 containers, followed closely by the United States with 616 containers.

Also on the list are Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Chile, and Italy in that order.

Most of the cargo left from the port of Cartagena, with a total of 3,197 containers, followed by Santa Marta, Turbo, and Buenaventura.

According to Corpohass, the increase in exports is due to various factors. First, three harvests were accumulated due to the delay in the La Traviesa harvest.

At the national level, more hectares have been harvested in the last time which began to be harvested for this season. They also highlight better farming practices with an agribusiness focus on sustainability.

