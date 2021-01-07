Limoneira announces organizational changes to marketing department

California-based citrus company Limoneira has announced organizational changes to its marketing department.

John Chamberlain, who served the company for over 15 years, in his most recent role as Vice President of Marketing, retired on Dec 30.

“We express our collective gratitude to John Chamberlain for his years of marketing leadership and dedicated service to Limoneira,” said Harold Edwards, Limoneira President and CEO.

Marketing Manager, Michael Gonzales, who has been with the Company for over 10 years, will assume a leadership role as head of marketing effective Jan. 1, 2021.

He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department, including communications and all marketing initiatives.

Limoneira also announced its latest addition to the team, Rachel Ertman, who was recently hired as Marketing Coordinator. Prior to joining the company, Rachel worked at Fox Entertainment as Alternative Entertainment & Strategy Intern.