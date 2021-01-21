Chilean blueberries receive Heart-Check certification

The Chilean Blueberry Committee has announced that blueberries from Chile are now certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program.

The Heart-Check mark helps to give consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to receive Heart-Check certification from the American Heart Association,” Andres Armstrong, Executive Director of the Chilean Blueberry Committee said.

“We look forward to communicating this in both our consumer and retail promotions for Blueberries from Chile, helping individuals to make healthier choices when thinking about their next purchase or when meal prepping at home.”

January and February are promotion-focused months for Chilean blueberries, and the Chilean Blueberry Committee is partnering with retailers across the country to drive blueberry sales through digital marketing campaigns.

These campaigns feature web banners, coupons and ads, along with the Fruits from Chile social media platforms highlighting health benefits and usage ideas, according to the press release.

The Heart-Check mark will feature prominently throughout this year’s Chilean Blueberry trade and consumer marketing programs.

“Now more than ever, retailers want to communicate health and nutrition messages to their shoppers,” Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association said.

“The Heart-Check mark will give consumers yet another compelling reason to put blueberries in their shopping cart, whether in-store or online.”

Three in four consumers say they are more likely to purchase foods that feature the Heart-Check mark, regardless of age or kids in the household, according to the press release.