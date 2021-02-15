Unifrutti acquires Spanish vegetable supplier - FreshFruitPortal.com

Italy-based multinational fresh produce supplier Unifrutti has acquired a leading Spanish vegetable producer, Dimifruit.

Based in Almeria, Dimifruit is a greenhouse supplier of tomatoes, courgettes, aubergines and peppers, Askanews reported.

It employs some 400 workers during the winter period. Last season, it sold more than 500,000 metric tons (MT) of those products.

“Unifrutti is establishing itself as a producer of vegetables and to do so, crops of excellence are preferred, as those most closely resemble what Unifrutti is all about, and also to enhance its international and innovative vision,” explained Gianluca Defendini, chief executive of Unifrutti’s Italy division.

“Following the group’s global strategy we in Europe believe in production companies that are well-established in their territory of origin, and which are fully-developed thanks to their commitment in the fields and markets, which practice advanced farming methods with an increasingly low environmental impact. We are creating an offering that is valuable, diverse and responsible."