Press release (Florida Citrus Mutual)

Bartow, FL – Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner issued the following statement following the 2024 Farm Bill markup in the House Committee on Agriculture:

“Following the 2024 Farm Bill markup in the House Committee on Agriculture, Florida Citrus Mutual remains optimistic as the bill progressing to the House chamber prioritizes the domestic citrus industry. Key legislative priorities and investments include the essential research needed to find solutions to overcome Huanglongbing (HLB or citrus greening). Notable among these is a $25 million appropriation annually for five years through the Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Development Trust. Florida citrus growers commend the hard work of the committee to craft this critical legislation for Florida citrus and other agricultural producers across the nation. Florida Citrus Mutual and its grower members extend our appreciation to Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson and members of the committee, including Florida’s Congressional members, Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03) and Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09), for their work on the markup of the 2024 Farm Bill. With continued investments in research and treatments, I truly believe we can pave the way to a brighter future for Florida’s citrus industry.”

For more information about Florida Citrus Mutual and its efforts to support Florida’s citrus growers, visit www.FLCitrusMutual.com.

ABOUT HUANGLONGBING

Huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening, was introduced to Florida in 2005 by an invasive pest, the Asian citrus psyllid. Since 2005, citrus greening has spread to all commercial groves in Florida. Trees with greening decline in health over time, produce fewer, smaller fruits and eventually die.

The industry’s current fight against citrus greening demonstrates the industry’s resilience. Through grit, along with research and innovation, growers are continuing to provide high quality fruit until a long-term solution is discovered.