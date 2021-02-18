Dutch avocado imports up by 19 percent in 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

More and more, the Netherlands has developed into a gateway to Europe for avocados from around the world. In 2020, Dutch imports of avocados showed 19 percent year-on-year growth.

The Netherlands is the world’s second-largest importer of avocados and the largest non-producing exporter. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new figures.

Dutch imports of avocados from outside the EU increased from 15 million kg in 2000 to 373 million kg in 2020. They still amounted to 313 million kg in 2019.

Since 2012, the Netherlands has imported more avocados from outside the Union than all other EU countries combined; the gap has only widened further since then. The Netherlands is currently good for 63 percent of all EU imports of avocados produced outside the Union. In 2000, this share was 15 percent.

The bulk of avocado imports is destined for the European hinterland (i.e. either re-exports or quasi-transit trade). Approximately 9 percent - slightly over half - is destined for the domestic market.

The trade in avocados has evolved into a logistic specialization for the Netherlands with, aside from forwarding and distribution, the maturing, inspections and packaging where applicable. The main entry point is the Port of Rotterdam. The avocados usually leave the Netherlands again by lorry.

Peru main supplier, Colombia and Kenya on the rise

In 2020, the largest supplier of avocados to the Netherlands was Peru with a share of 33 percent in total import weight. This was also the case in 2019 (share of 27 percent), but back in 2010 the leading supplier was South Africa, followed by Peru and Chile.

Chile’s position declined in 2020 but the country has retained its position as the second-largest supplier. Two newly emerging countries delivering avocados to the Netherlands are Colombia and Kenya.

Between 2010 and 2020, Colombia’s share grew from 0 to 12 percent. In the same period, Kenya’s share increased from 3 to 7 percent.

Mexico’s avocado exports are mainly focused on the United States; however, its export share to the Netherlands has increased over the past decade, from 2 percent in 2010 to 9 percent in 2019, dropping slightly to 7 percent in 2020.