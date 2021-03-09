Israel's Netafim to acquire Dutch greenhouse company

Israel-based precision irrigation company Netafim has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects provider Gakon.

Netafim has been active for several decades in the greenhouse market and is now expanding its offering in the production and supply of top-tier greenhouse projects to meet the increasing demand for the most advanced farming methods.

Driven by growing populations, from the call for sustainable agriculture and increasing concern over food security there has been a surge of interest in locally grown fresh produce.

Netafim will provide growers with a comprehensive offering of the best greenhouse technologies, structures, irrigation, fertigation, and crop growing expertise as well as other ag-related services to enable farmers to maximize productivity and efficiency in all climate conditions.

The acquisition is synergetic, combining Netafim’s global presence and expertise in precision agriculture and Gakon’s advanced greenhouse technology.

With 56 years of agricultural project experience and an array of advanced irrigation technologies utilized in 80% of the world’s professional high-end greenhouses, Netafim is well-established as a leading player in global agriculture technology.

Gakon brings unique expertise in all aspects of greenhouse project execution, glasshouse manufacturing capabilities, and a proven track record in key markets.

The expanded offering leverages Netafim’s capacity as a holistic destination for the increasing numbers of growers of year-round crops and farm-to-table local produce.

"Greenhouse projects were already a strategic priority for Netafim, with Covid-19 further validating the importance of food security and a local fresh supply,” said Gabriel (Gaby) Miodownik, Netafim CEO.

"We are delighted to join forces with Gakon to enhance our in-house greenhouse-related capabilities, including production, and provide local farmers and growers across the world with greenhouse solutions and services that will support both farmers and local food security."

Pieter van Berchum, Director of Gakon, said: "Teaming up with Netafim unlocks a world of opportunities for us."

"We are excited to be able to apply our deep knowledge and skills of greenhouse horticulture to new markets and be part of a group that is set to drive forward sustainable and profitable crop production."