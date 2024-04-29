BLOOM FRESH announces Cherry International Open Day  

Press release (BLOOM FRESH)

Mequinenza, SPAIN - April 29, 2024 – BLOOM FRESH™ or BLOOM, the world's leading premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, announced that its Cherry program is ramping up its R&D efforts and the continued commercialization of its early low chill cherry varietals.

To showcase these advancements, the Global BLOOM Cherry team will host more than 100 growers, retailers and marketers at their International Cherry Open Day in Mequinenza, Spain, one of the main production areas, on May 9 and 10, when the major, early cherry varieties will be at their best.

This two-day program will offer an opportunity to learn more about BLOOM’s Cherry program which includes such varieties Cheery Treat™, Cheery Nebula™ and Cheery Cupid™ amongst others.

The Open Day will take place at several test blocks and commercial fields by invite only. During the event, guests will be enticed to taste a premium selection of BLOOM’s Cherry varieties and gain insights about the innovative program that includes super low-chill varieties enabling new countries and regions around the world to grow cherries successfully for the first time.

After years of research, the global unveiling of their program represents one of the most important and special events for BLOOM in recent years.

Low Chill Cherries Are Expanding the World’s Cherry Crops and Opening Up New Markets

At the Open Day, BLOOM’S International Cherry Commercial Manager, Alwyn van Jaarsveld, and Antonia Sánchez-Labbé, International Technical Manager for Cherries, will discuss the expanded R&D efforts for the delectable red fruit that are filling market gaps and allowing growers around the world to farm more cherries under changing conditions.

“Instead of the majority of cherries being grown in just a handful of regions, we are essentially expanding the world’s cherry crops by allowing new locations to grow and harvest low-chill cherries,” says van Jaarsveld. “If only a few places are growing cherries and inclement weather hits that region, it can adversely affect the entire cherry crop, affecting supply and quality and hurting the whole cherry category. However, by expanding the regions where cherries can grow, such as Mexico, Western Australia and Peru – it creates more favorable conditions for growers, and retailers and ultimately benefits consumers who continue to adore this fruit.”

Growing cherries has become more challenging with rising temperatures and drier conditions in many parts of the world, and BLOOM’s low-chill cherry program is helping growers around the world to harvest cherries with fewer "chill hours" during the winter. For instance, most cherry trees require 800-1,000 chill hours of temperatures below 45° Fahrenheit (7.2° Celsius). BLOOM has created varieties of cherries that need far less than half that much.

“BLOOM’s low-chill cherries are all harvested early, meaning they are the first cherries that consumers will see, taste, and provide the make-or-break experience that will entice the public to return for future purchases,” said Sánchez-Labbé.

R&D and Technology

BLOOM uses modern technologies (non-GMO) to select the best genetic material for use in the breeding program. This allows the weeding out of weaker progeny to ensure robust, hardy varieties that are grower-friendly, more disease-resistant, and can withstand the rigor of hot, dry summers while still producing a good crop.

“We know we have amazing varieties, but we are very focused on making sure growers have all they need to create successful cherries,” said Sánchez-Labbé. “Our goal is to combine good growing sites, certified trees, clean wood, excellent rootstock, not to mention our good varieties before, adding different technologies to produce bigger and better fruit and higher yields whilst withstanding a more adversarial climate.”

Related article: BLOOM FRESH Ushers in a New Age in Natural Non-GMO Fruit Breeding