Study shows U.S. shopping habits changing "dramatically" to reduce waste

New research found by Proagrica has shown Americans are making lifestyle changes, taking into consideration and making choices to reduce food waste.

The study found that 76 percent of shoppers say they are more likely to shop more often and in smaller quantities, to avoid having to throw away unwanted or spoiled food.

A similar number at 74 percent are now likely to buy more frozen food for the same reason, and 50 percent suggest they are now prepared to buy the "ugly" fruit and vegetables.

Male shoppers are more likely than women to accept those less attractive foodstuffs, 56 and 46 percent, respectively.

According to the study, when asked where the responsibility for food waster primarily lives, U.S. shoppers said food producers; 41 percent said it was farmers, while 42 percent said manufacturers hold responsibility.

The study has shown that the focus is on the food sector to demonstrate it is doing all it can to reduce the amount of discarded food.

"U.S. consumers still feel it is primarily the responsibility of farmers and food producers to do more to alleviate the problem," Graeme McCracken, managing director at Proagrica said.

"Businesses in the food and agriculture industries need to actively show they are working together to make their operational processes more transparent and more efficient."

By comparison, less than a quarter said it was consumers' responsibility to reduce food waste by changing their own behaviors and shopping habits.

In addition, 77% say they're trying to reduce "food miles" by buying more locally-sourced produce.

It also highlighted the growing number of Americans who take ethical considerations into account when buying their food.

More than a third, 38 percent, say the ethical credentials of the retailers and producers (e.g., certification, where food is sourced, field to fork tracking) influence their purchase choices whenever possible.

The survey of more than 1,000 US adults was commissioned by Proagrica, a global provider of technology solutions for the agriculture and animal health industries.