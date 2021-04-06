Blackberries reach highest prices within last five years in the U.S.

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Cristian Crespo F. illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In week 13, blackberries reached the highest average prices (USD/kg) of the last five years in the U.S. market.

As can be seen in the graph below, prices reached a historic $10.17/kg, which is 74 percent higher than those recorded in 2020 for the same date.

Historical blackberry prices | Conventional (USD/KG)

Looking at the graph below, these high prices are of blackberries from Central America, whose average prices in week 13 have been $11.03/kg for conventional blackberries, and those from Mexico, which reached a maximum of $9.31/kg for non-organic blackberries.

Blackberry prices by origin | Conventional (USD/KG)

In relation to volumes, as we can see from the graph below, they were lower in 2021 from week 7 in comparison to 2020. In week 12, the volumes of blackberries registered in the U.S. market were over 1,500,000 kg, an 18 percent decrease than those recorded in 2020 for the same date range.

Volume of blackberries (KG)*

*Blackberry volumes for week 13 are not yet updated by USDA.

The volumes that decreased the most were from Mexico, because the blackberry production of Michoacán, the main producing state in the country, fell by 29 percent as shown in the following graph.

On the other hand, volumes from Guatemala were higher between weeks three and 12 of 2021, compared to 2020 for the same dates. This decrease in Mexican blackberry volumes may have pushed prices down.

Historical volumes (KG) of Mexican blackberries | Conventional

