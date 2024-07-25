July 25 , 2024

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we study Peru's table grape season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In the 2023-2024 campaign, Peru exported a significant number of table grapes, amounting to approximately 62.7 million boxes, each weighing 8.2 kilos. This represents a 12% decrease from the previous campaign.

The northern regions, including Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, and Áncash, experienced a decline of 30%, with Piura contributing the most to the exports. In contrast, the southern regions, such as Lima, Ica, Arequipa, and Moquegua, saw a 6% increase in shipments. Ica was the standout performer, largely due to the improved port infrastructure at Paracas, which facilitated better export services, particularly to Europe.

The United States remained the top destination for Peruvian table grapes, followed by the Netherlands. A surprising shift occurred as Mexico emerged as the third-largest importer, surpassing China for the first time. This shift was attributed to a decrease in shipments to China rather than increased consumption in Mexico.

The varietal composition of the exports showed that White Seedless grapes were the most exported, followed by Red Seedless, Red Globe, and Black Seedless varieties. Despite weather challenges, there was a slight increase in the total area planted with table grapes, indicating a resilient agricultural sector. The National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa) reported a minor growth in planted areas, with White Seedless grapes occupying the largest portion.

The top varieties included Sweet Globe, Red Globe, Autumn Crisp, Sheegene 20 (Allison), and Sweet Celebration. Overall, while Peru faced a decline in table grape exports this campaign, the southern region's growth and infrastructural improvements provide a positive outlook for future export potential.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.